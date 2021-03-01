European countries should not test Russia’s patience in Council of Europe, diplomat says

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. European countries should not test Russia’s patience in matters of cooperation in the council of Europe, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said at a roundtable in the Federation Council Monday.

"We are ready to work in the Council of Europe, but only on the basis of its statute. One should not test our patience, it is not unlimited," Grushko said. "Today, it is the Western community who bears the Council of Europe’s historical responsibility for the future of legal and humanitarian space on the continent."

The deputy foreign minister pointed out that all international organizations depend on their member states’ interest in them for implementation of their national interests. The Council of Europe has future, the diplomat said, if the organization preserves its independence and multidimensional character, and forms a uniting agenda.

"An aspiration to turn the Council of Europe into an appendix of the EU, in a human-right tool for processing of dependent periphery will not end well. Without Russia, this organization will lose its pan-European quality, which means it will lose the point for its existence," Grushko said.