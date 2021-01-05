US breaks all rules in international politics - Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. The policy pursued by the United States has resulted in breaking all rules in international relations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with journalist Vladimir Solovyov uploaded on his YouTube channel on Tuesday.

"Our colleagues in the United States have caused such lawlessness in international politics that they just broken all the rules," he said.

Responding to a question about the "red lines" in international diplomacy, Peskov stressed that "experience shows that there are no such ‘red lines’ left at all.".