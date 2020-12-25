Russia fully implemented obligations to destroy chemical weapons stockpiles — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Moscow has fully implemented its obligations to destroy chemical weapons stockpiles, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday, commenting on a statement by British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

"I would like to point out that Russia has fully and faithfully implemented its obligations to destroy the country’s chemical weapons stockpiles and the process was completed three years ago under the supervision of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)," she noted.

"At the same time, according to the [Chemical Weapons] Convention, Russia continues to receive OPCW inspections at former chemical weapons production facilities, including those that have been converted for non-prohibited purposes, and at the production areas of chemical facilities that fall under the convention’s criteria. No violations have been detected," Zakharova emphasized.