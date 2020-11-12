Turkish participation in Nagorno-Karabakh peacekeeping mission wasn’t discussed — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Participation of Turkish peacekeepers in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement is impossible without approval from Yerevan and Baku, but this issue was not discussed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday.

When asked if Russia is ready to agree to deployment of Turkish peacekeepers in the region, he said that "this topic was not discussed."

"This cannot be a topic for discussion only between Moscow and Ankara. Armenia and Azerbaijan <…> should agree to it," Peskov noted, adding that "there were no such agreements."