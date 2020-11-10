Putin welcomes Xi Jinping’s statement on need to avoid politicizing coronavirus situation

SOCHI, November 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has welcomed the statement on the need to avoid politicizing the coronavirus situation that Chinese leader Xi Jinping made during a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on Tuesday.

According to Putin, Xi Jinping touched upon several "very important points," "including the need to avoid politicizing issues related to the coronavirus situation, particularly the role of vaccines, which undoubtedly should play an important role in overcoming the crisis."

The Russian leader also supported Xi Jinping’s statement concerning the safety of digital data. "In this regard, we will support China’s initiative, as well as the idea to hold a digital economy forum in China," Putin said, expressing hope that other SCO member states would be willing to participate in the event.

"Undoubtedly, there are no good and bad civilizations. That said, it is important for us to pool our efforts in the humanitarian field so that integration and interpenetration will create conditions for everyone to enjoy the blessings of every civilization for the sake of common harmonious development," Putin emphasized.