Health and safety measures do not affect Putin’s work schedule, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is working on his regular schedule, the health and safety measures introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic do not affect his timetable, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"Naturally, the work mode is affected by the epidemiological threats. The corresponding measures are taken to ensure the president’s health, but as you can see, this in no way affects the substantive and intensive nature of his work," Peskov said.

When asked whether Putin had been vaccinated against COVID-19, as he attended in-person meetings timed to Russia’s Unity Day, Peskov noted that the president would inform the nation if and when he gets the vaccine shot. "He said so himself," the Kremlin official reminded.

Peskov added that Putin holds some meetings online, and some in person.