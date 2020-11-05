Putin, Austrian chancellor discuss fight against coronavirus, energy cooperation

MOSCOW, November 5./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz discussed the battle against coronavirus and cooperation in the energy sector in their telephone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin press service reported.

President Putin and Chancellor Kurz "discussed key issues on the Russian-Austrian agenda, among them action against the spread of the coronavirus infection, including with the use of vaccines. The federal chancellor emphasized the importance of further development of cooperation between Russia and European countries in the energy sphere," the press service added.

The sides also confirmed their interest in returning to full-scale bilateral contacts as soon as the coronavirus situation improves.

Vienna attack

Kurz expressed his gratitude to Vladimir Putin for his support and condolences to the Austrian people over the November 2 terror attack in Vienna.

"Sebastian Kurz expressed his gratitude for support and condolences to the Austrian people over the November 2 cruel terror attack in Vienna. Both sides underscored their commitment to fighting terrorism in all its forms," the announcement says.

Several shootings took place in six separate locations in Vienna on November 2, including in the vicinity of a synagogue. Four people died in the attacks, 22 were injured. One armed attacker, a Daesh terror group supporter, was eliminated by the police. The police is searching for his accomplices. The authorities classified the incident as terror attack.