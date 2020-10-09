Kyrgyzstan situation continues to resemble chaos, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The situation in Kyrgyzstan continues to resemble chaos, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Friday.

Kremlin is aware of reports that the acting Kyrgyzstan Security Council head Omurbek Suvanaliyev has been dismissed from the Council building.

"This is yet another indication of how complex, tangled and chaotic the situation in Kyrgyzstan is right now," the spokesman said.

"Of course, Russia will continue its contacts, will seek to what one would call find ground under its feet," Peskov said.

He underscored that Russia "is interested and wishes its Kyrgyzstan counterparts to stabilize the situation as soon as possible." Currently, "pronounced elements of chaos are apparent" in Kyrgyzstan, Peskov said.

On October 7, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) head Alexander Bortnikov expressed his support to effort on normalization of the situation during his phone call with Suvanaliyev.

Following the elections in Kyrgyzstan, representatives of political parties that failed to secure seats in the parliament staged mass riots in Bishkek. Early Tuesday, the rioters capture the buildings of the parliament, the cabinet, the presidential administration, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Bishkek city hall. The opposition has established several structures who declared themselves interim power. Impostors captured state offices of all levels, tens of enterprises, mines and other businesses have been seized by unidentified people.