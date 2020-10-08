Kremlin says no grounds for talks on asylum for Kyrgyz leader in Russia

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The issue of granting asylum in Russia for Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov is not on the agenda now, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Speaking on whether Moscow was ready to grant asylum for the Kyrgyz leader, Peskov said: "Wait, now this is not being discussed, let’s consistently consider issues that emerge on the agenda and refrain from discussing any possibilities." The Kremlin spokesman said he had no information that Jeenbekov was allegedly in Russia.

Earlier, the Kyrgyz leader’s spokesperson, Tolgonay Stamaliyeva announced that Jeenbekov continued working in Bishkek. In her words, the head of state was personally holding talks with political forces in order to restore the rule of law in the republic.

Following the October 4 parliamentary polls in Kyrgyzstan, supporters of parties, which failed to win seats, organized mass riots in Bishkek. On Monday night into Tuesday morning, the protesters seized the parliament, the government and the presidential administration buldings as well the Mayor’s Office and the Prosecutor General’s Office. With the help of the opposition they created several structures, which declared themselves as interim authorities and appointed prime ministers. State posts of all levels were seized in the Central Asian republic and unknown individuals took dozens of enterprises, deposits and other business facilities under control.