Kremlin says presidential inauguration is Belarus’ domestic affair

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes that it is up to Belarus to set the date for the inauguration of its president, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"I would refrain from commenting on it because it was the Belarusian authorities’ sovereign decision, and if they made such a decision, it means they considered it to be reasonable," he said, when asked if it was a timely move on the part of Alexander Lukashenko to take the oath of office on September 23.