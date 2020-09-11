US sanctions against three Russians merely exacerbate bilateral tensions — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. US sanctions against three Russians for alleged attempts to influence the election process in the United States are aimed at exacerbating tensions in bilateral relations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on Washington’s introduction of new restrictive measures.
"Washington demonstrates the intention to follow a policy of further worsening of bilateral relations. This is regrettable. Anyway, it looks like a deliberate choice of those who shape US policies on the Russian track," Zakharova said.
She remarked that such actions would not bring about the effects Washington expected.