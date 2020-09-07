Syrian presidential election due in 2021 as scheduled — foreign minister

DAMASCUS, September 7./TASS/. A presidential election in Syria will be held next year, in accordance with the constitution, and it will be free and transparent, Foreign Minister Walid Muallem told a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov on Monday.

"The holding of the future presidential election in Syria is not linked with the activity of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva, and it will be held in time, in 2021," the top diplomat said. According to him, the election "will be free and transparent and any citizen whose nomination does not run counter to the requirements of the constitution will be able to take part," Walid Muallem said.

He explained that all recommendations as to constitutional amendments, as well as the text of a possible new constitution, pending approval by the participants in the Syrian Constitutional Committee, would be then put to a nationwide referendum.

"There are no time limits for drafting a new constitution, the main demand is that it should be in line with the aspirations of the Syrian people," he stressed.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee kicked off its work in October 2019. It is tasked to elaborate the country’s new constitution or amend the one in force since 2012.