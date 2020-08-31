Ukraine will block any attempts to maintain learning in Russian language — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Any humanitarian steps by Russia aimed to maintain Russian as the language of school instruction will be blocked by Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted, commenting on Ukraine’s decision to make the Ukrainian language the medium of education, taking away the opportunity of the Russian-speaking population to study in Russian.

"Regretfully, we cannot take any humanitarian steps, because any steps will simply be blocked by the Ukrainian side," Peskov said in response to a question by TASS.

Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) refused to consider the bill proposed by Maxim Buzhansky, an MP representing the Servant of the People party, calling on lawmakers to delay the switch of all schools in the country to Ukrainian. The transition will take place on September 1.