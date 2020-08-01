Poland’s probe into Tu-154 crash turns into fantasy-making process - Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The Polish government subcommittee’s allegation that explosions had occurred aboard the presidential tu-154 aircraft in 2010 before it crashed are part of a fantasy-making process, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

"For a week, I have been reading various reports claiming that the Polish commission for the reinvestigation of President Lech Kaczynski’s Tu-154 aircraft crash believes that it was caused by TNT planted during maintenance works carried out in Russia," she said.

"This reinvestigation and its interim results have become the Yoknapatawpha county [a fictional Mississippi county created by American writer William Faulkner - TASS] for today’s Poland. It is a reality based on make-believe, which creates an endless fantasy-making process," Zakharova pointed out.

In this regard, she emphasized the need to pay attention to the transcript of cockpit conversations.

Poland’s Air Force One, a Tu-154 plane, crashed near the Russian city of Smolensk on April 10, 2010. Under the conditions of reduced visibility, the pilots decided to land the plane. The Tu-154 didn’t make it to the landing strip by a few meters and first struck trees before crashing into the ground. The crash killed all 96 people on board, including Poland’s then President Lech Kaczynski.