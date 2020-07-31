Putin assigns work on amendments not included in the Constitution

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Russian Government to submit the proposals to change the legislation considering the amendments that had been proposed but not included in the Constitution by December 15. As the Kremlin official website reported on Friday, he assigned this task after meeting with the members of the working group on proposals for amendments to the Russian Constitution which took place on July 3.

"The government of the Russian Federation is to analyze together with the working group on proposals for amendments to the Russian Constitution the proposals on amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation which were not taken into account during the preparation of the amendments and, if necessary, submit the proposals to introduce the appropriate changes to the legislation of the Russian Federation," the list of instructions said. It is noted that this should be done before December 15.

The nationwide vote to amend the Russian Constitution was conducted during the week of June 25 to July 1, with the last day being the primary one. Voting over the course of several days was organized in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus. According to the Central Election Commission, after counting 100% of the ballots, 77.92% of voters support the constitutional amendments, while 21.27% voted against them. The total turnout was 67.97%.