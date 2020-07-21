Russian national development targets adjusted due to unfavorable environment, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Certain national development targets have been adjusted due to unfavorable environment that will hinder the development of all countries across the world, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when commenting a new presidential decree.

"Global economic environment is rather unfavorable, though ambitious targets are being set despite that environment, with certain adjustments required. That unfavorable global economic environment will hinder the development of all countries in the world without any exceptions," he told reporters when asked why the new decree does not contain the previously announced target to put Russia on the list of the world’s five biggest economies, as well as why a number of previous targets remained unchanged with extended terms of National Projects’ implementation.

"The targets should be realistic, achievable," Peskov noted.

Earlier on Tuesday Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on extension of the terms of implementation of the country’s national development targets through 2030. The previous decree dated May 17, 2018 envisioned implementation of those targets by 2024. The decision has been taken "with the purpose of triggering breakthrough growth of the Russian Federation, increasing the country’s population, raising living standards of people, creating comfortable conditions for their living, as well as bringing talent of each person to light," the new document said.

The decree specifies keeping population, health and welfare of people, opportunities for self-realization and development of talents, comfortable and safe environment for life, decent, efficient work and successful entrepreneurship, as well as digital transformation, as Russia’s national development targets.