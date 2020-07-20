Russia will find way to respond to US sanctions against Kadyrov, says diplomat

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russian will find a way to respond to the US sanctions against head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday following US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo’s press statement on sanctions against Kadyrov.

"It will not be easy to give a tit-for-tat response but we will find a way to respond," she wrote on her Facebook account.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said earlier on Monday that the United States was imposing sanctions on head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov and his family members for gross violations of human rights.