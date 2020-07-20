Kremlin contends Khabarovsk rallies not bankrolled from overseas or by governor’s team

"No, we are not talking about that. If we answer that question, the answer is no," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked whether the presidential administration believed that those rallies had been organized by outside elements.

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not think that the rallies in Khabarovsk demonstrating support for Sergei Furgal, Governor of Russia’s Far Eastern Khabarovsk Region, who is charged with organizing murders, were financed from abroad or by the governor’s team.

He stressed that, at this stage, it is essential to ensure that the regional authorities function smoothly and efficiently. "Despite the situation surrounding Furgal, the authorities must work impeccably so that no development programs are disrupted, and make sure that all necessary services are provided to the population and so on. [Thus], everything that the regional authorities are obliged to do," Peskov specified.

He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin had no plans now to visit Khabarovsk. "Vladimir Putin always has a desire and need to communicate with people, he does that a lot. Nonetheless, in the near future, a trip of that sort [to Khabarovsk] is not in the offing," the Kremlin spokesman stated.

Responding to the question on which politicians should talk to the protesters, Peskov said, "In general, any politician must talk with citizens. There should be a permanent, uninterrupted dialogue between the regional authorities and local residents." At the same time, he declined to give any specific names of those who, according to the Kremlin, could maintain a dialogue with Khabarovsk’s residents under the circumstances.

Peskov recalled that the president had obtained the information on the situation in the region, including the rallies, from various sources. He refrained from commenting on remarks from reporters that national TV channels practically failed to cover the gatherings in Khabarovsk. "The president regularly receives video digests of newscasts on Russian television. However, I will not comment on the editorial policy of TV channels, we never do that," he stressed.