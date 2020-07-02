Russia supplied weapons only to Afghan government, not to Taliban, says diplomat

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia supplied arms only to the legitimate government of Afghanistan and not to the Taliban militant group (outlawed in Russia) as the United States claims, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Russia supplied arms only to the legitimate government of Afghanistan, which is well known," the Russian diplomat stressed.

"In this context, it would be appropriate to recall the information that actively circulated in Afghanistan about the US special services’ support for militants of the ISIL [the former name of the Islamic State terrorist organization outlawed in Russia] by those very helicopters without identification signs, about which we spoke at briefings some 18-24 months ago," Zakharova said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo never raised this issue at meetings with Russian colleagues, the spokeswoman pointed out.

Pompeo stated at a press briefing on Wednesday that Russia was acting contrary to the US interests in Afghanistan and had allegedly been supplying small arms to that country for already ten years, which threatened the US military personnel.

The US top diplomat also claimed he had numerously raised this issue during his contacts with the Russian side.