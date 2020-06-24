Russia ready to contribute to launch of direct Israeli-Palestinian talks - envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, June 24. /TASS/. As a member of the Middle East Quartet (Russia, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations), Russia stands ready to take steps for the launch of direct negotiation between Israel and Palestine, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said at a session of the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

The ambassador pointed out that annexation of a part of Palestinian land would have a negative impact on both the Israeli-Palestinian dialogue and on the situation in the region.

"Today, international cooperation is more important than ever to advance in the peace process. As a member of the Quartet, Russia is ready to make every step possible to launch direct talks between Israel and Palestine," he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on May 17 it was time to annex some of the Palestinian territories on the West Bank for the construction of Jewish settlements. The statement was made when he presented his cabinet of ministers, formed as a result of the March 2 elections, to the country’s unicameral parliament. On May 25, Netanyahu confirmed that he intended to take steps to annex parts of the West Bank in July.