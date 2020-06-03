Russia earmarks $4 mln to provide food assistance to Yemen

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia allocated $4 mln in 2020 through the UN World Food Program to provide food assistance to the population of Yemen, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday in connection with the participation of Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin in the high-level international teleconference on the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

"In Russia’s speech, the emphasis was placed on the fact that a sustainable solution to the humanitarian problems facing Yemen is only possible against the backdrop of a comprehensive political settlement in the interests of the entire Yemeni people. Russia announced the allocation of $4 million this year for emergency food assistance to the population of Yemen through the UN World Food Program," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that the participants in the conference discussed potential steps aimed at overcoming the dire humanitarian crisis in Yemen, where 80% of the population needs emergency international aid.

The armed standoff between government forces and Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement has been going on in Yemen since August 2014. The conflict has entailed the most severe humanitarian crisis of today, with more than 24 million Yemenis, or about 80% of the country’s population, being in need of humanitarian assistance and the number of internally displaced people exceeding three million, according to the United Nations data.