Russia will never initiate use of nuclear weapons, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia will never initiate the use of nuclear weapons, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed on Wednesday. He noted that this is stipulated in the basic principles of Russia’s state policy in the sphere of nuclear deterrence approved on Tuesday by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin spokesman added that some elements of this strategy had been published before, with statements made on this issue at various levels by experts and high-ranking officials.

"Now, the entire document has been published, which stipulates what exactly might force Russia to use nuclear weapons. At the same time, it stresses that Russia can never and will never initiate [the use of nuclear weapons]," Peskov told reporters.