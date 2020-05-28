EU allies’ ban on asking Russia for humanitarian aid is regrettable — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The Kremlin regrets that a number of EU countries have been prohibited by their allies from asking Russia for assistance in the struggle against the coronavirus, Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told the media on Thursday.

"The Kremlin reacts to this with regret. True, we received such information long ago. We know that in a number of European capitals the ambassadors of some countries insistently recommend the leaders of these countries to refrain by all means from cooperation with Russia in the field of humanitarian assistance and so on," Peskov said.