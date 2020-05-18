27 Russian regions ready to ease coronavirus lockdowns, PM says

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Twenty-seven Russian regions are now ready for lifting some of the coronavirus lockdowns, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.

"To date, judging by objective indices of day-by-day monitoring, a number of regions are ready to gradually ease the quarantine measures," he said at an online meeting of the presidium of the coronavirus response council. "In all, there are 27 such regions.

"It is becoming possible because the virus community spread indicator is below 1 and more than a half of specialized beds equipped for treatment of serious cases are vacant," he explained. "It is very important that the scope of testing for the coronavirus in these regions is stably wide, which means that the infection is detected swiftly."

Coronavirus testing

Russia is the world’s leader in terms of coronavirus testing and continues to extend the scope of testing, Mishustin said.