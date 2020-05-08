Putin links ploys to rewrite history of WWII to political strife in some countries

In an interview for Andrei Kondrashov’s documentary called War for Memory on the Rossiya 1 TV channel, the head of state agreed that there is a risk that Nazism can raise its ugly head again in today’s world.

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pointed out that schemes to rewrite history are conducted in countries, where domestic political strife is in full swing, and some elements seek to rile up voters.

"I believe that the risk of Nazism resurging does exist, but it is unrelated to attempts to twist, or rewrite history. In general, this has nothing to do with history whatsoever. What it has to do with is the here and now," Putin noted.

In his view, "this is a tool for resolving domestic political issues for some countries, which rely on certain circles within them and whip up the problem in every possible way."

"The issue of rewriting history is caused by the fact that domestic political strife is underway in some countries. Those who do that are ‘pepping up’ their voters this way," Putin said.

The Russian president believes that some try to impose on Russia a false feeling of guilt by claiming that the Soviet Union was allegedly responsible for starting World War II. "The wish to blame the responsibility on someone, to put the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany on the same plane, is certainly projected to the present day and tomorrow in order to make Russia feel it is obliged to apologize for something, in order to put us in the false position of people who should feel a sense of guilt."

Putin stated there could be no forgiveness for those who were trying to rewrite history and to put the blame for World War II on the Soviet Union.

"We do not have a sense of guilt and cannot have one," he said. "The Soviet Union brought 27 million lives to the altar of victory. For this reason, there can be no forgiveness for those who have been trying to rewrite history," the Russian leader stated.

Putin said the people of Russia "must be forever grateful to the heroes of the Great Patriotic War, the grandfathers, the grandmothers, the fathers and the mothers for winning that victory and providing our country and our children with a future."