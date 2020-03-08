Ex-premier Medvedev to take part in elaborating Russia’s foreign policy

MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree that defines the basic tasks of former Prime Minister and now Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev and the goals of the Security Council’s secretaries, according to the document posted on the government’s legal information web portal on Sunday.

Pursuant to the decree, Medvedev, in particular, will take part in working out and implementing Russia’s foreign policy, annually submit a report on national security, exercise control of the fulfillment of presidential instructions and participate in discussing draft legislative and other regulatory acts, and also federal target programs and other documents on national security.

In his decree, the state of state also defined the tasks of Security Council secretaries. Pursuant to the decree, from now on, they will submit to the president a draft statute on the Security Council of Russia to be agreed with the deputy chairman, and also a draft statute on the Security Council’s administrative office.

Russia’s Security Council is the Russian president’s constitutional advisory institution responsible for formulating and coordinating state policy in the sphere of national security and drafting corresponding decisions for the president of Russia. The work of the Security Council of Russia is regulated by the Russian Constitution, the federal law "On Security" and the Statute on the Security Council of Russia approved by a presidential decree on May 6, 2011.