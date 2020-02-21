Russian embassy to offer all possible assistance to Russian national detained in Spain

"According to unofficial information we have, Krasilova’s detention may probably be linked with some sort of request from the American side. If so, it is yet another evidence that the US authorities continue the unacceptable practice of ‘hunt’ for Russian nationals across the globe. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly issued warnings about the threats and risks stemming from such activities of the US special services," the ministry said.

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in Spain will offer all possible assistance to Russian national Olesya Krasilova who was detained in that country in mid-February, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Russia’s embassy in Spain "will take all necessary measures to clarify the circumstances of the incident," the ministry pledged. "We will continue to keep a close eye on the situation and do our best to defend Krasilova’s rights and legal interests. All possible assistance will be offered to the Russian national within the limits of the Russian foreign mission’s competences."

Krasilova, an employee of the All-Russia Plant Quarantine Center, an organization of Russia’s government veterinary and phytosanitary watchdog, arrived in Spain for a short-term official assignment, as a member of an official delegation. She was detained at Tenerife South Airport when the delegation was leaving the country. She is currently being kept at a Tenerife penitentiary.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, employees of Russia’s honorary consulate on the Canary Islands visited Krasilova to "give her warm clothes and personal care products."