Putin reveals he informed Medvedev beforehand of government resignation

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has divulged that he had notified Dmitry Medvedev ahead of time about the government’s resignation.

"We have enjoyed very frank, collegial, friendly relations with Dmitry Anatolyevich for man years. We have no secrets from one another. So we discussed this issue with him," Putin told TASS in an interview for the project entitled "20 Questions with Vladimir Putin". "We had discussed it earlier and he knew what was going on."

Putin rejected suppositions that the Cabinet’s resignation looked like a special operation. However, he stopped short of disclosing whether anyone else other than Medvedev and himself had prior knowledge of these plans, or when the corresponding decision was made.

Replying to TASS journalist Andrei Vandenko’s remark that the January government reshuffle created an impression of hastiness, Putin asked: "Why should we be waiting long to decide on such issues? What will that achieve?"