MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is planning to hold a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Syria’s Idlib, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, according to NTV television.

"The Syrian ceasefire guarantor states - Russia and Iran - should stop the attacks by the regime [the Syrian government forces - TASS]. Erdogan and Putin will hold a phone conversation," Cavusoglu said.