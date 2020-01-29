Key legislator vows vote on Russian constitutional amendments will be transparent

"A referendum on the constitution in our country is possible only if we adopt a new constitution. The constitution prohibits holding a referendum on amendments to its Article 3 and Article 8, this is the reason why we are compelled now to institute this nationwide vote... Believe me, it will be convenient, clear to the electorate and transparent from the procedural point of view," Klishas avowed.

On January 23, the Russian State Duma (lower house) unanimously passed the first reading of President Putin’s proposed bill on amending the constitution. The document particularly expands the powers of the State Duma and the Federation Council (upper house), prohibits high-ranking officials from holding residency status overseas, limits the number of presidential terms and guarantees the supremacy of the сonstitution over international treaties throughout Russia’s legal space. In addition, it stipulates strengthening the social obligations of the state and a nationwide vote on the amendments. According to State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Russian lawmakers are going to consider the second reading of the bill on February 11.