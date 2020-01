Putin to meet with Israeli PM Netanyahu on January 30 in Moscow

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The Kremlin continues to analyze the Israeli-Palestinian settlement plan, presented by US President Donald Trump, says Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"We continue to analyze this information and study the plan prepared by the White House administration," Peskov said. "A meeting [between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu will take place tomorrow, so we will have more of what is called first-hand information."