RUSSIA-PACE RELATIONS

Pyotr Tolstoy of Russia elected PACE Vice President

A total of 252 out of the 321 PACE lawmakers took part in Tuesday’s voting
© PACE Vice President Pyotr Tolstoy
Read also

PARIS, January 28. /TASS/. Pyotr Tolstoy, head of Russia’s delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and deputy speaker of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house, has been elected PACE Vice President.

A total of 252 out of the 321 PACE lawmakers took part in Tuesday’s voting. As many as 132 delegates supported Tolstoy’s candidacy, 117 voted against, and three ballots were recognized as invalid.

"Our work within the Council of Europe could not be seen as full-fledged and comprehensive until today," Tolstoy told journalists after the voting. "Now we have a possibility to influence the agenda."

"We are here to defend Russia’s position, interests and rights of our citizens, defend our principles and values," he stressed. "All members of our delegation deserve credit for everything we have achieved within PACE after our return last summer."

"I am convinced we will make our contribution to the Council of Europe’s future," he added.

Earlier in the day, the majority of delegates to the PACE winter session supported Tolstoy’s candidature in the first round of voting, which was not enough as under the assembly’s rule of procedure a candidate wins in the first round in case he or she scores more than a half of positive votes of the overall number of PACE delegates. Simple majority of those taking part in the voting is needed to win in the second round.

Russia to analyze Trump’s ‘deal of the century,’ wants to hear Palestine’s opinion
US President Donald Trump presented key provisions of his new peace plan for Israel and Palestine at a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday evening
Read more
Russia studies US-China agreement, ready to act if it infringes upon its rights
Economic Development Deputy Minister Timur Maximov explained that Russia has a number of tools it can use - from purely political to legal
Read more
Su-30 fighter jet crashes in Algeria - TV
According to preliminary data, two pilots, who were onboard the fighter jet, died
Read more
Russia completes delivery of second S-400 missile system regimental set to China - source
The handover certificate was signed in December
Read more
Russian archpriest Vsevolod Chaplin dies at 51
He used to serve as the chair of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Synodal Department for Public Relations of the Russian Orthodox Church in 2009-2015
Read more
New Russian prime minister has carte blanche to form government - Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Mishustin as the head of government is responsible before the state
Read more
Gazprom supplies first billion cubic meters of gas over TurkStream pipeline
Commercial deliveries over the pipeline started on January 1, 2020
Read more
Pentagon aggravates situation around interaction in Syria - Russian Defense Ministry
Earlier US Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey said that about 14 months ago, US troops intercepted a Russian major general in the Syrian area of Manbij
Read more
Trump, Erdogan discuss Libya ceasefire, ending violence in Syria
US President also highlighted the importance of Turkey and Greece resolving their disagreements in the eastern Mediterranean
Read more
Soyuz rocket’s malfunction will be eliminated in one or two weeks - sources
The launch was cancelled over a problem with the booster’s electrical equipment
Read more
Putin, Zelensky establish working contact, Kremlin says
The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that the contact between Putin and Zelensky was not sensational
Read more
Chinese coronavirus dangerous at 2 meter distance, expert says
The expert noted the virus might be transmitted by contact, if it gets in human eyes or on mucous membranes
Read more
Japanese citizen detained in Russia during attempt to obtain secret data
Moscow has lodged a protest to Tokyo over actions by a citizen of Japan
Read more
Heavy flamethrowers wipe out enemy force at 50 km distance in Siberia drills
The drills involved more than 500 troops
Read more
80 people dead in Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq — Reuters
Earlier, CNN reported that Iran's missiles hit the part of the air base in Iraq where no US troops were stationed
Read more
China, France back idea of holding summit of UN Security Council members
As the Russian diplomat pointed out, the international legal architecture, laid at the end of World War II, will remain the key benchmark in overcoming the common challenges
Read more
UN chief names four horsemen of apocalypse that threaten modern world
"Our world is edging closer to the point of no return," he said
Read more
EU blacklists seven more Russians for election in Crimea
According to the EU representative, the council will soon officially announce the decision
Read more
Press review: What Davos 2020 focused on and why Putin asked UNSC members to meet
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, January 24
Read more
Young pilots fly Tu-160 strategic bombers in southern Russia drills
The flight personnel practiced piloting techniques, aerial navigation and the procedure of operations in emergencies, the ministry informed
Read more
China starts developing vaccine against novel coronavirus - newspaper
Scientists from the center have successfully isolated the virus
Read more
Canadian, US military to conduct observation flight over Russia
The flight will be perfomed between January 27 and February 1
Read more
Plane that crashed in Afghanistan might belong to US Air Force — TV
The markings on the plane’s right engine bear resemblance to those belonging to the US Air Force, the channel informs, publishing alleged video footage from the crash site
Read more
Russian Helicopters rolls out new model for Special Forces
The makeover has "improved the weapons, the means of target detection and identification," the company's CEO said
Read more
Seven cases of coronavirus noted in regions bordering Russia - Ministry of Health
Laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease are still not detected in Russia
Read more
NATO drills indicate preparations for large-scale conflict — Russian General Staff
Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasinov said that "military activities are increasing in the Baltic States and Poland, in the Black and Baltic Seas"
Read more
About 30 current drugs effective against new coronavirus, says ex-chief sanitary inspector
Twelve of them are medicines that are used to treat the HIV infection
Read more
Russia regrets Japan joined ‘anti-Russian spy mania’
The statement comes amid Japanese media reports that stolen secret commercial data were allegedly transferred to employees of Russia’s trade mission in Japan
Read more
Number of Chinese citizens taken to hospital from hotel in Moscow rises to eight
Now 220 citizens of the People’s Republic of China stay in the hotel
Read more
Hainan's biggest resort city sets up HQ to tackle coronavirus
Four new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in China's Hainan
Read more
Moscow Region’s commission for pardons approves Issachar’s pardoning
The decision was made in view of the girl's positive reference from the prison and absence of malicious intent
Read more
Russian figure skaters Sinitsina, Katsalapov win gold at European Championships
The third place was taken by Russia’s Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin
Read more
NATO drills increasingly resemble preparations for war — Foreign Ministry
NATO has been ramping up its military presence close to Russia's borders, the Foreign Ministry stated
Read more
Macron notes Red Army’s role in liberation of Auschwitz
The French leader warned of the danger of the return of antisemitism in Europe
Read more
Russian figure skaters make clean sweep of podium at European Championships
Alena Kostornaia showed a result of 240.81 points and won gold in women's singles
Read more
Russian scientists in Novosibirsk developing two novel coronavirus vaccines
The vaccines will be tested in June
Read more
NBA star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash
The basketballer's daughter was among those killed
Read more
Belarusian president approves draft protocol on amending gas deal with Russia
A presidential decree vests the country’s government with credentials for negotiating on the draft protocol
Read more
Flight en route to Moscow returns to Khabarovsk over bomb threat
There were 262 passengers aboard the flight
Read more
Turkish military convoy crosses Syria border, heads to southern Idlib - TV
According to Al Arabiya TV channel, the Turkish convoy consists of 30 vehicles, including 12 armored vehicles carrying equipment
Read more
Stril Explorer vessel to survey Nord Stream 2 route
US President Donald Trump on December 20, 2019 signed the US defense budget providing for sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and companies that participate in the project
Read more
Convicted Israeli woman pleas for pardon
Naama Issachar, her family and defense attorneys hope that the Russian president will soon take a decision on her pardoning and release in accordance with his constitutional powers
Read more
Russian military to inspect US military facility in Germany
During their one-day visit, the servicemen will inspect the military facility at its location in peace time
Read more
Press review: Who needs Trump’s ‘deal of the century’ and Russia to fight Iran sanctions
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, January 28
Read more
More than 1.3 million people examined for coronavirus in Russia
Read more
BP's Bob Dudley on working in Russia: 'We have the trust'
In an interview with TASS, Dudley talks about leaving BP, outlines the reasons why oil prices are unlikely to return to $100 per barrel and reveals the ways to gain the trust necessary for working in Russia
Read more
PACE refuses to hold urgent debate on democracy in Russia
The PACE Bureau has approved debating on Thursday on the issue of repatriation of underage persons from conflict zones as well as on Libya and the Middle East
Read more
Two minors left by their father at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport
Two boys, aged eight and five, have been found unattended at Sheremetyevo’s Terminal D
Read more
Three people injured in missile attack on US embassy in Baghdad
Three missiles directly landed at the US embassy premises, one of them hit the canteen building
Read more
Passenger jet crashes in Afghanistan — media
Up to 83 people could have been on board the plane
Read more
Russia’s Su-57 jet lands in Turkey for Technofest
Techno festival will be held in Istanbul on September 17 through 22
Read more