Russian PM Mishustin appoints heads of government departments

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has renewed the structure of the government staff, appointing new heads of government departments, the decree published on the official website of the Russian Cabinet of Ministers informs.

Nikolai Arkhipov has maintained his position as head of the Defense Industry Department. Head of the State Defense Order Department Boris Nakonechny has also retained his duties. Viktor Kuznetsov was appointed head of the Department of the Development of International Cooperation instead of Elmir Tagirov, who now serves as Deputy Chief of the Government Staff. Boris Belyakov now heads the government’s press service.

The Department of Culture has been transformed into the Department of Culture, National and Youth Policy, with its former head Pyotr Skorospelov as acting director. Alexander Valyayev was assigned as head of the Protocol Department. The decree also appoints Kirill Lysogorsky as head of the Industry Department, Yevgeny Komar — as chief of the IT Department and Alexander Vishnyakov — as head of the HR Department. Yevgenia Bozhenova now serves as head of the Regulatory Policy Department, while Maxim Stepanov heads the Department of Regional Development and Infrastructure.