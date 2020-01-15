Russian PM nominee Mishustin arrives at State Duma

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Head of Russia’s Federal Tax Service Mikhail Mishustin, nominated to be the country’s prime minister by President Vladimir Putin, has arrived at the State Duma (the lower house of parliament), the State Duma speaker’s Adviser Anastasia Kashevarova said on Telegram.
"Mishustin has arrived at the State Duma," she wrote.
The Russian government resigned earlier on Wednesday. However, Putin instructed the cabinet to continue to carry out its duties until a new government is formed.