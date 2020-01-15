Putin proposes vesting Russia’s lower house with power to nominate PM, cabinet

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed entrusting the State Duma with power to nominate prime minister, deputy prime ministers and federal ministers, adding that the president will be obliged to appoint the nominated candidates, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly (parliament) on Wednesday.

"I propose changing <…> the order and task the State Duma with more than just agreeing but also nominating candidate to head the Russian government. Later, upon their recommendation, the recommendation of prime minister, [it will nominate] all deputy prime ministers and federal ministers," Putin said, underlining that the president will be legally obliged to appoint the candidates proposed. "In other words, he will not be able to reject the parliament-approved candidates to hold these official positions," he stressed.

Putin recalled that, in accordance with articles 111 and 112 of the Russian Constitution, the president currently needs to secure consent of the State Duma to nominate the prime minister and then later appoint the head of government, their deputies and all ministers. "Assuming great responsibility for forming government means assuming responsibility for the policies pursued by this government. I agree with this statement, fully agree," he added.