Kremlin says not inclined to believe rumors of Erdogan’s order to shoot down Russian Su-24

SOCHI, December 3. /TASS/. Moscow proceeds from the fact that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not give orders to attack a Russian Sukhoi Su-24 fighter jet in Syria in 2015, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We are guided by Turkey’s statements, including public ones, that other people ordered the Russian plane to be shot down," he said.