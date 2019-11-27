Russia, Ukraine contact on equipment from vessels returned to Kiev — Kremlin

ST.PETERSBURG, November 27. /TASS/. Moscow and Kiev are in contact on the issue of equipment from the vessels handed over to Kiev, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky discussed this issue during their recent phone conversation, according to Peskov. "This issue was discussed, indeed, and we said this in our statement. Now I have nothing to add here," the Kremlin spokesman commented.
When asked if Russia planned to return equipment from the vessels to Ukraine, Peskov replied: "The contacts are underway and I don’t have any details here."
Russia-Ukraine gas talks
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to provide comments on details of the gas talks between Moscow and Kiev, noting that the sides are now sharing commercial proposals with each other.
"Currently the exchange of commercial proposals is underway. We have formulated our proposals and submitted them to the Ukrainian side. We are under time pressure, the clock is ticking. Naftogaz has to set up a new structure, fulfill all required procedures, meanwhile reserving the necessary volume [of gas]," he revealed.