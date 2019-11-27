Russia, Ukraine contact on equipment from vessels returned to Kiev — Kremlin

ST.PETERSBURG, November 27. /TASS/. Moscow and Kiev are in contact on the issue of equipment from the vessels handed over to Kiev, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky discussed this issue during their recent phone conversation, according to Peskov. "This issue was discussed, indeed, and we said this in our statement. Now I have nothing to add here," the Kremlin spokesman commented.

When asked if Russia planned to return equipment from the vessels to Ukraine, Peskov replied: "The contacts are underway and I don’t have any details here."

