Russia monitors situation in Bolivia, urges all states to show restraint — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russia is monitoring the situation in Bolivia and urges the political forces of that country to achieve a settlement, while the other nations — to exercise restraint, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday, reiterating that the Russian Foreign Ministry had already made a statement on the developments.

"We are concerned about the developments, we keep an eye on the situation. Of course, we urge the Bolivian political forces for calm and search for a settlement based on a dialogue and cooperation for the sake of restoring constitutional governance and ensuring citizens’ rights as soon as possible," Ushakov said.

He also stressed that Russia expected all countries across the globe and in the region "to demonstrate a responsible approach and restraint." "This also concerns Bolivia’s neighbors," the Kremlin aide stated.

The situation in Bolivia is developing very quickly, he noted. "We know that President [Evo] Morales announced his resignation, that he has left the capital city. We are following the developments, this is all that I can say now," he summed up.

Political turbulence strikes Bolivia