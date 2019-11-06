New Greek government’s rise to power paves way for boosting ties with Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The formation of a new government in Greece opened up new opportunities for boosting relations between Moscow and Athens, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, opening talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias on Wednesday.

"Our relationship agenda is rather rich, ties are evolving in all areas, from economy to humanitarian cooperation. After your government came to power in May, new opportunities have been created for us to consider the whole complex of our relations and agree on ways to boost them," the Russian top diplomat pointed out.

According to Lavrov, apart from discussing bilateral relations, the parties will also "exchange views on the situation in Europe, including the Mediterranean region, as well as on the global political situation."