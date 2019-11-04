{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
North Korea is truly ready to fulfill denuclearization obligations, Russian senator says

According to Konstantin Kosachev, Pyongyang has made it clear that it is ready to pursue the path of denuclearization, provided that military tensions on the Korean Peninsula and sanctions pressure on North Korea ease

TOKYO, November 4. /TASS/. North Korea is truly ready to fulfill its denuclearization obligations, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev told reporters in Tokyo on Monday.

"We have an opportunity to hear Pyongyang’s assessment of these developments directly from them [the North Koreans]. I can tell you that it confirms our view that North Korea is truly ready to fulfill its part of the agreements that are being developed within the six-party group and at the bilateral level, between North Korea and the US," he pointed out.

According to the Russian senator, Pyongyang has made it clear that it is ready to pursue the path of denuclearization, provided that military tensions on the Korean Peninsula and sanctions pressure on North Korea ease.

