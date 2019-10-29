Russia worried over US’ developing cruise missile program — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Moscow is keeping an eye on Washington’s developing its cruise missiles program, which causes serious concern, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Tuesday.
"We see that the United States is developing a program for the production of cruise missiles with the use of MK-41 launching systems. We are seriously concerned over it because these are universal systems and one such system has already been tested," he said.
Moscow is getting ready for any scenario in the face of the potential deployment of medium- and shorter-range missiles in Europe by the United States, Alexander Grushko went on.
"We need to be prepared for any scenario, the more so since the United States announced plans to test ballistic missiles next year," he said responding to a question on the issue.
- Belarusian president pledges support to Putin in missile deployment moratorium initiative
- UK receives Putin’s missile moratorium offer
- NATO not ready yet to impose moratorium on deploying missiles — senior Russian diplomat
- France to consider Russia’s proposed moratorium on intermediate-range missiles
- Turkey studying Russia’s proposed moratorium on missile deployment
- Putin’s proposed moratorium on missile deployment aims to ensure global peace, says expert
- Germany to study Putin’s proposed moratorium on missile deployment in Europe
- Moldova interested in moratorium on missile deployment to Europe, says president
- Russia calls on West to join missile moratorium
Russia hopes that those countries that are not willing to deploy American intermediate- and smaller-range missiles on their territories will support Russia’s moratorium initiative, the Russian deputy foreign minister claimed.
"We hope that the voice of reason will gain the upper hand and those countries that don’t want to turn their territories into a beachhead for American missiles will react to our initiative positively. It is about a moratorium on deploying missiles in certain regions," he said.