Russia worried over US’ developing cruise missile program — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Moscow is keeping an eye on Washington’s developing its cruise missiles program, which causes serious concern, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Tuesday.

"We see that the United States is developing a program for the production of cruise missiles with the use of MK-41 launching systems. We are seriously concerned over it because these are universal systems and one such system has already been tested," he said.

Moscow is getting ready for any scenario in the face of the potential deployment of medium- and shorter-range missiles in Europe by the United States, Alexander Grushko went on.

"We need to be prepared for any scenario, the more so since the United States announced plans to test ballistic missiles next year," he said responding to a question on the issue.