Senior diplomat chides US for failing to timely notify Moscow of Russians’ arrests

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Washington has been failing to abide by agreements with Moscow regarding Russians detained on US soil or in other countries at its request, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in his speech at a meeting with participants of the annual scientific educational program "Dialogue in the Name of the Future" at the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Foundation.

"[Speaking of] numerous arrest cases of Russian citizens by American law enforcement authorities or at their request, we have observed a multitude of violations by Washington in its obligations to timely inform us of such detentions. In addition, they ignore the provisions of the existing bilateral agreement on mutual legal help, which prescribes the use of quite different procedures, and regarding the refusal to use the provisions of the Council of Europe’s Convention of 1983 on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons for serving sentences in the countries of their citizenship," he explained.

Ryabkov pointed out that the US, though not a CoE member, voluntarily signed this CoE Convention that is open for general participation.