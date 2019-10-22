Russian jailed in US to return home in three days after her release on October 25

"On October 25, Butina’s detention term expires, and within the next three days she is to fly to Russia. Maria has many plans, but of course she wants to spend the first days after return to the motherland with her family," Slutsky wrote.

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russian Maria Butina, who was jailed in the US, will return to Russia in three days after her release on October 25, Head of the State Duma’s (lower house) Committee for Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday after a conversation with Butina.

He noted that it was Butina’s last chance to exercise the right to make a video call in the US prison. "Maria is actively preparing for the release and is optimistic about the future," the lawmaker said. "We are also looking forward [to her return] and will continue to support her."

Butina was arrested in Washington on July 15, 2018, ahead of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Helsinki. She was charged with participation in a collusion for carrying out activity on the US territory to benefit a foreign state. American intelligence services stated that the Russian conducted this activity without being registered as an agent of a foreign state with the Department of Justice.

On April 26, Butina was sentenced to 1.5 years of imprisonment. Moscow stated that the charges were fabricated and demanded that she be released from custody.