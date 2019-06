MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The sentence of Russian Maria Butina in the United States has been reduced by 10 days; she will be released on October 25, Head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky said on Saturday.

"Two good news: the lawyers were finally able to appeal, it was accepted for consideration. But, most importantly, Maria’s sentence has been reduced by 10 days, she can be released on October 25, not November 5," Slutsky said.