Russian security chief, Brazilian president urge against interference in national affairs

BRASILIA, October 18. /TASS/. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro held talks on Friday with participants in the Meeting of BRICS High Representatives for Security Issues.

Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev heads the national delegation at the meeting.

"Patrushev and Bolsonaro pointed out that BRICS nations [comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa] are united in their strict compliance with international law and the principles of versatility, in their respect for state sovereignty and against any interference in domestic affairs of other countries," Yevgeny Anoshin, spokesman for the Russian Security Council, told reporters after the talks.

According to Anoshin, Patrushev highly praised Brazil’s energetic presidency of BRICS at the talks with Bolsonaro. The Russian security chief underscored that Russia supported the priorities declared by Brazil and welcomed closer cooperation in the fight against terrorism and transnational crime.