Hard to say now whether US troops will leave Syria, says Russia’s envoy

ABU DHABI, October 15. /TASS/. Russia hopes that US troops will eventually leave Syria. However, it is difficult to say now whether this will happen, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told reporters.

"We all hope that US troops will leave Syria sooner or later," he said. "However, it is hard to say now what the end result will be despite [US President Donald] Trump’s statement that troops should be withdrawn within two weeks." Lavrentyev recalled that Washington made similar statements about troop pullout earlier, but that did not happen.

"Nevertheless, there is a glimmer of hope that US troops will eventually leave Syria," Lavrentyev said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin likewise highlighted the need for withdrawing US troops from Syria. "That, of course, makes the situation in northeastern Syria somewhat different," he added.