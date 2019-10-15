Putin to discuss Syria, antit-terrorism efforts, bilateral matters during visit to UAE

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to the United Arab Emirates to discuss economic cooperation and regional events, including the latest developments in Syria.

"The President will hold talks with Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They will discuss further development of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres," the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"There will also be a detailed exchange of opinions on current international and regional issues," the statement says.

The visit’s agenda also includes a meeting by Vladimir Putin and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with representatives of business circles from Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

Topics for discussion

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov earlier told reporters an array of other issues will also be raised at the talks.

"Naturally, they will exchange opinions on the fight against terrorism, settlement in Syria, Libya, Yemen. [They will also discuss] the general situation in the Persian Gulf region," Ushakov said.

The same issues were raised by the Russian leader in Saudi Arabia, which he visited on Monday.

"Trade and economic cooperation will be the focus of the upcoming top-level talks," the Kremlin aide continued, adding that the sides plan to sign several documents on the outcomes of the meeting.

According to Ushakov, the UAE is Russia’s leading partner in the region. The trade turnover between two states increased by 3.6% in 2018 to reach $1.7 bln.

As for the energy sphere, Russia and the UAE "continue coordinating regarding the situation on the global market of hydrocarbons within OPEC+ and within the platform of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum," Ushakov said.

According to the official, the two states maintain a regular dialogue at the senior level. Putin has already held ten personal meetings with Zayed Al Nahyan. Their phone conversations are also regular, with the latest held on July 10.