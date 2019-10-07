Russia committed to its liabilities under defense supplies contracts with Iraq — Lavrov

BAGHDAD, October 7. /TASS/. Russia is committed to its liabilities under contracts for the supplies of defense-related products to Iraq, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday after talks with his Iraqi counterpart, Mohamed Ali Alhakim.

"We have a common understanding that it is necessary to implement the decisions of the intergovernmental trade and economic cooperation commission, which met in April, and to execute the existing contracts for the supplies of Russian defense products to Iraq," he said.

Russia and Iraq have long-standing relations in the area of military and technical cooperation. In 2014, the two countries signed a weapons supplies contract to a sum of more than four billion US dollars. Russian specialists train the Iraqi military. Moreover, the Iraqi Defense Ministry has been receiving Russian T-90S tanks under the weapons contract since February 2018. The Iraqi military show interest in other types of Russian weapons, in particular the S-400 missile defense systems.