Putin says would be glad if G8 leaders gather in Russia

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to restoring the G8 club. At the same time, he said that Moscow is willing to host the leaders of the group in Russia for a summit.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) was holding a discussion with the Russian leader, when the topic of Russia’s return to the G8 came about. The discussion’s moderator asked Putin whether he would attend the next summit if the corresponding invitation were sent. The Russian president replied: "where?" The moderator clarified that the next summit is scheduled to take place in the United States. "Back in the day, a regular G8 summit was supposed to be held in Russia. We are open, if our partners would like to come here, we would be glad," Putin assured.

"If everyone wants to restore the G8, they are welcome," the president said.