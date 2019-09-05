Putin says would be glad if G8 leaders gather in Russia

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to restoring the G8 club. At the same time, he said that Moscow is willing to host the leaders of the group in Russia for a summit.
The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) was holding a discussion with the Russian leader, when the topic of Russia’s return to the G8 came about. The discussion’s moderator asked Putin whether he would attend the next summit if the corresponding invitation were sent. The Russian president replied: "where?" The moderator clarified that the next summit is scheduled to take place in the United States. "Back in the day, a regular G8 summit was supposed to be held in Russia. We are open, if our partners would like to come here, we would be glad," Putin assured.
"If everyone wants to restore the G8, they are welcome," the president said.
At the same time, he underlined the following: "I think that everyone understands now that the Western leadership is running its course, [French] President [Emmanuel] Macron recently publicly said it himself. I cannot imagine an effective international organization that operates without India or China." "Therefore, any forums are useful, they always involve a positive exchange of opinions, even when the discussion is a heated one, which is exactly what was happening at this G7 summit, as far as I understand. It is still useful," the Russian leader said. "That is why, we do not rule out any cooperation format," Putin said.
The 2015 G8 summit was scheduled to take place in June in Sochi, Russia. However, the events in Ukraine resulted in the cancellation of the meeting by the G7 leaders. In late August this year, a regular meeting of the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States was held in France. The summit touched upon Russia’s possible return and restoration of the G8 club.