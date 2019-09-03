Cooperation prospects in focus of Russian ambassador’s meeting with Greek defense minister

ATHENS, September 3. /TASS/. Prospects for Russian-Greek defense cooperation were in focus of a meeting between Russian Ambassador to Greece Andrei Maslov and Greek Minister of National Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos, the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

"On September 3, 2019, Russian Ambassador to Greece Andrei Maslov met with Greek Minister of National Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos. The sides discussed issues of cooperation between the Russia and Greek defense ministries and a number of international topics," the ministry said.

On Monday, the Russian diplomat had a meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. "The sides discussed prospects for Russian-Greek cooperation in various spheres," the Russian embassy reported, adding that the two diplomats had also hashed over "a number of current international problems."

On August 28, Maslov met with Greek Minister of Education and Religious Affairs Niki Kerameus to look at ways of expanding bilateral ties in the sphere of education and exchange views on the implementation of the program of the Cross Year of Russian and Greek Language and Literature from May 2019 through September 2020.

On August 22, the Russian diplomat had talks with Greek Deputy Foreign Minister in charge of European affairs and co-chair of the Russian-Greek commission for economic, industrial and research cooperation Miltiadis Varvitsiotis. The sides discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, including in the area of trade and economy, the embassy said.